Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Sold by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC lowered its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,575 shares during the quarter. Bally’s comprises about 3.9% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Bally’s worth $14,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bally’s by 35.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,819,000 after buying an additional 833,636 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the third quarter valued at about $8,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bally’s by 1,363.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 460,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bally’s by 648.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 268,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bally’s by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 121,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Price Performance

NYSE:BALY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 875,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,897. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BALY shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

