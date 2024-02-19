Bancolombia (CIB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Bancolombia to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bancolombia Price Performance

CIB opened at $31.75 on Monday. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.8835 dividend. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 54.71%.

Institutional Trading of Bancolombia

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bancolombia

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.