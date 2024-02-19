Bancolombia (CIB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Bancolombia to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bancolombia Price Performance
CIB opened at $31.75 on Monday. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Bancolombia Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.8835 dividend. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 54.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.
Bancolombia Company Profile
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
