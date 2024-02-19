Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Lifted by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,053,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,926 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.2% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $110,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.09. 33,290,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,996,535. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $269.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

