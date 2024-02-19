Bank of America Lowers Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBX. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

