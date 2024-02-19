Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMO. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.4 %

BMO stock opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $100.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.06. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $1.1137 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 171,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,086,000 after purchasing an additional 69,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $58,266,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,590,000 after acquiring an additional 249,185 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

