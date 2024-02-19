Barclays (BCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) will issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BCS stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Barclays has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $8.63.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 33,931.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,253,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,401 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,552,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after buying an additional 3,596,091 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after buying an additional 2,785,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 1,841,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

