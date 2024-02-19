Barclays Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $17.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Lyft from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.90. Lyft has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,862.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 650,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 650,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,387 shares of company stock worth $4,024,834. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lyft by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 12.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Lyft by 8.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

