Barclays Raises CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $225.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $222.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.22.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $212.26 on Thursday. CME Group has a 12 month low of $174.01 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.31. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in CME Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in CME Group by 104.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 286,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,002,000 after acquiring an additional 146,338 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 544.7% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

