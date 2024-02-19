Barclays Trims BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Target Price to $40.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.77.

NYSE:BWA opened at $30.61 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

