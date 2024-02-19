Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.85.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

GOLD stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,281,254 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $168,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

