Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) is Goldentree Asset Management LP’s Largest Position

Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,987,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931,234 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies accounts for 20.8% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned 6.64% of Bausch Health Companies worth $197,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

NYSE:BHC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,721. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

