Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

BECN opened at $85.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.38. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $89.39.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 80.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at about $722,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 435,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after acquiring an additional 70,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at about $1,201,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

