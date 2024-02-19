Beldex Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.31 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $252.91 million and $2.31 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.90 or 0.05561534 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00076300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00026713 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00020373 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000380 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,376,653 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,316,659 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

