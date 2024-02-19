Benchmark Boosts Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $40.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,208,900. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,281,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,668,000 after buying an additional 42,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,739,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718,458 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,645,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

