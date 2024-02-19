Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Hits New 1-Year High at $5,000.00

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,000 ($63.15) and last traded at GBX 4,984 ($62.95), with a volume of 3199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,950 ($62.52).

Bioventix Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,399.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,998.95. The stock has a market cap of £260.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3,091.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Bioventix alerts:

Insider Activity at Bioventix

In other Bioventix news, insider Peter John Harrison sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,200 ($53.04), for a total value of £2,604,000 ($3,288,709.27). In related news, insider Bruce Hiscock bought 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,977 ($50.23) per share, with a total value of £676.09 ($853.86). Also, insider Peter John Harrison sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,200 ($53.04), for a total value of £2,604,000 ($3,288,709.27). 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.