Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at ATB Capital

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BIR has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.75.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$5.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.92. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.61 and a 52 week high of C$9.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

