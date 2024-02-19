Bison Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $19.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,245.48. 2,126,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.10 and a 52-week high of $1,295.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,158.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $977.97. The company has a market capitalization of $583.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.95.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

