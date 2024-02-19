Bison Wealth LLC Buys 54,795 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,795 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Bison Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,881,000 after purchasing an additional 542,314 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,153,000 after purchasing an additional 499,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,070,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $58.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,140,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,437. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $59.22.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

