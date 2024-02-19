Bison Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,004 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after buying an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,281,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,132,000 after purchasing an additional 250,374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,319,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,362,000 after purchasing an additional 330,160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.22. 3,422,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,412. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1674 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

