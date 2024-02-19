Bison Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.03 on Monday, reaching $369.48. 2,410,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $356.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

