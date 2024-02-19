Bison Wealth LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 540,357 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,267,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 220,868 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,755. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.84.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.