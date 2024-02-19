Bison Wealth LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,438,988,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 399,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,963,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,499,000 after acquiring an additional 260,028 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,391 shares. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

