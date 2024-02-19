Bison Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.91. 24,359,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,727,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

