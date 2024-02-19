Bison Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 0.8% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.57. 6,967,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,637,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

