Bison Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded down $10.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $473.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,324,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,875,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $488.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.47.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total transaction of $9,481,326.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,699 shares of company stock worth $358,437,552 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

