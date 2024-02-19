Bison Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,831,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $214.29.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.