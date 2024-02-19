Bison Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.13.

LOW stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,300. The company has a market capitalization of $130.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

