Bison Wealth LLC Sells 1,929 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Raymond James increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $545.57. 552,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $562.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $542.07 and its 200 day moving average is $515.52. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.