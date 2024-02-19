Bison Wealth LLC Sells 1,954 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,829 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,912,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,109,172. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $196.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

