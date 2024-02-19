Bison Wealth LLC Sells 4,405 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.41. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $202.69. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on WM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,720 shares of company stock worth $6,613,888 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.