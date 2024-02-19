Bison Wealth LLC Sells 47,348 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,348 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bison Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $110.35 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,133. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4734 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.