Bison Wealth LLC Sells 704 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $512.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,442. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $514.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $481.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

