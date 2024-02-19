BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Up 3.3% This Week

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $643.97 million and approximately $613,287.93 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $51,854.51 or 1.00107213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016002 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014155 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001012 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00173587 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000058 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006454 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 52,387.52020996 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $450,615.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.