BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Reaches $0.0000

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $167,044.25 and approximately $108.65 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00015786 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,083.11 or 0.99888730 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001013 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00172169 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,066,550,261 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00000972 USD and is up 15.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $20.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

