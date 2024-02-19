BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Lifted by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

NYSE BLK traded down $4.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $794.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,173. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $792.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $717.89. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total transaction of $2,460,966.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,424.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,474 shares of company stock valued at $17,275,900 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

