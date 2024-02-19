Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Raymond James

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BE. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.44.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Trading Down 17.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.