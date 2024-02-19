Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.30.

Several research firms recently commented on BLMN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

