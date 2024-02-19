Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.30.
Several research firms recently commented on BLMN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands
Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 1.9 %
Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bloomin’ Brands
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.