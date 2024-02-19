Blue Whale Capital LLP Buys 2,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 2.9% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.65. 4,382,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.13. The stock has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

