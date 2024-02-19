Blue Whale Capital LLP Has $49.74 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Blue Whale Capital LLP decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 8.0% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP owned about 0.15% of Veeva Systems worth $49,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.35. 1,014,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,318. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.59 and a 200 day moving average of $196.60.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

