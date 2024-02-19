BlueLinx (BXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlueLinx Stock Down 2.9 %

BXC stock opened at $118.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.01. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXC. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 45.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 75.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.