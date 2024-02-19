BMO Capital Markets Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $51.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DKNG. Argus lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $45.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 84.80% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $7,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,476,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,055,566.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $7,654,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,476,759 shares in the company, valued at $133,055,566.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,390,485 shares of company stock worth $132,291,151 in the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

