BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) vs. NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Head-To-Head Comparison

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

BNCCORP has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewtekOne has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BNCCORP and NewtekOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A NewtekOne 0 3 1 0 2.25

Earnings & Valuation

NewtekOne has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.83%. Given NewtekOne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NewtekOne is more favorable than BNCCORP.

This table compares BNCCORP and NewtekOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $53.28 million 1.91 $5.70 million $1.59 17.83 NewtekOne $86.24 million 3.34 $32.31 million $1.00 11.68

NewtekOne has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. NewtekOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNCCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and NewtekOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 10.71% 5.54% 0.62% NewtekOne 11.78% 12.24% 2.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of NewtekOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of NewtekOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NewtekOne beats BNCCORP on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. It also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. It offers community banking and wealth management services through 11 locations in Arizona and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 7 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, and Kansas. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

