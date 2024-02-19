Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Booking by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in Booking by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 18,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Booking by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,582.54.

Booking Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,716.84 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,382.54 and a 52-week high of $3,844.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,546.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,233.04. The company has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

