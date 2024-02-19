Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 1.0% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Booking worth $246,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 31.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Booking by 161.5% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 39,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,937,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its position in Booking by 5.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of BKNG traded down $33.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,716.84. 209,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,903. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,382.54 and a 1-year high of $3,844.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,546.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3,233.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,582.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.