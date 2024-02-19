Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 3.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Booking by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG stock traded down $33.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,716.84. 209,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,903. The firm has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,546.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,233.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,382.54 and a 1-year high of $3,844.76.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,582.54.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

