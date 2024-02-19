Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$350.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$290.00 to C$350.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$295.38.

BYD opened at C$311.90 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$201.73 and a twelve month high of C$314.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$284.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$258.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.67%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

