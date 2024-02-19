Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 102,475 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,475 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.15% of SS&C Technologies worth $19,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 126.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,636. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average is $56.48. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $64.20.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.30.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

