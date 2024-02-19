Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 123,809 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,809 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $41,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 76.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 63.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $28.22. 5,517,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,333,164. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

