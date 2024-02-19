Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 319,450 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 580,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,450 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Corteva worth $29,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 234.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Corteva by 58.5% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $54.80. 3,892,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,257. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $64.04. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

