Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 6,837 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.18% of WPP worth $17,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in WPP by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 85.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 166.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in WPP by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

WPP Price Performance

Shares of WPP stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.12. 71,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,500. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $64.07.

About WPP

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.